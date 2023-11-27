comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll to be subsidised by govt, CMO sees proposed 500 charge as unrealistic: Report
Back Back

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll to be subsidised by govt, CMO sees proposed ₹500 charge as unrealistic: Report

 Livemint

The state's urban development department reportedly proposed a toll of ₹500 for the sea bridge, that will connect Uran's Nhava Sheva with south Mumbai's Sewri in 20 minutes.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project will provide direct access to Navi Mumbai international airport and will also provide convenient gateway to Pune expressway. Photo: Hindustan TimesPremium
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project will provide direct access to Navi Mumbai international airport and will also provide convenient gateway to Pune expressway. Photo: Hindustan Times

The toll to be collected from commuters using the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) – the 23-km bridge connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva – will be heavily subsidised by the Maharashtra government, a report said on November 27.

The toll charge, which is yet to be announced, is likely to be subsidised by around 40-50 percent, the Times of India reported, citing persons privy to the matter. The newspaper learnt from a senior bureaucrat that the state's urban development department proposed a toll of 500.

This was seen as unrealistic by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the report added, further noting that the cabinet is expected to approve a subsidy in order to bring down the final toll that will be levied on vehicles. 

Also Read: Mumbai to Pune in 90 minutes: India's financial capital is all set to get nation's longest sea bridge

MTHL is expected to be inaugurated by January-end, the publication learnt from Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. While it was initially targeted to be opened up on December 25, the birth anniversary of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the launch date has been pushed by around another month, he was reported as saying.

The roadway project is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is likely to be showcased as one of the key infrastructural developments in Maharashtra ahead of the general elections and Assembly polls next year.

Also Read: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Everything you need to know

The bridge, most of which is constructed over the waterbody between Uran and Mumbai, will connect the Nhava Sheva region – which houses the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) – with south Mumbai's Sewri in around 20 minutes. At present, the travel duration between the two points stretches to up to 2 hours. 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 27 Nov 2023, 04:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App