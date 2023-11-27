Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll to be subsidised by govt, CMO sees proposed ₹500 charge as unrealistic: Report
The state's urban development department reportedly proposed a toll of ₹500 for the sea bridge, that will connect Uran's Nhava Sheva with south Mumbai's Sewri in 20 minutes.
The toll to be collected from commuters using the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) – the 23-km bridge connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva – will be heavily subsidised by the Maharashtra government, a report said on November 27.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message