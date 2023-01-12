Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that as much as 90 per cent civil work of the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) is complete, and the bridge will be open for traffic in November this year. Of the 22 km long bridge, a 16.5 km-long-stretch is above the sea. The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}