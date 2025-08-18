Mumbai travel, weather update: SpiceJet, IndiGo, Akasa drop travel advisory amid heavy rain, BMC issues high tide alert

Mumbai residents woke up to heavy rains on Manday morning. As torrential rains continue to lash metropolis and sub-urban areas, train and flight services were disrupted. Several airlines a issued travel advisory for passengers while Western Railway provided a train status update.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai and in its latest report said, “Thane, Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Maharashtra from Dongi Point To Belapur. High waves in the range of 3.0 - 3.4 meters are forecasted during 05:30 hours on 18-08-2025 to 23:30 hours on 18-08-2025. It advised that to be careful while doing marine operations and nearshore recreation.”

As per the forecast, moderate to heavy rain is likely in city and suburbs today. Furthermore, there is possibility of very heavy rainfall accompanied with occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 28 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) warned against 3.08 meters high tide at 6:51 PM. As per latest update, Tulsi Lake started overflowing on Sunday at 6:45 PM.

Akasa Air in a post on X stated, "#TravelUpdate: Due to heavy rainfall in certain parts of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, and Pune, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts."

IndiGo in a post on X said, “Mumbai is still under a blanket of rain, and the roads are moving at a gentler pace than usual. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes. If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and check your flight status on our app and website before stepping out.”

SpiceJet in a post on X stated, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/#status.”