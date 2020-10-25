Mumbai: Two assault traffic policeman in viral video, arrested

The Mumbai Police arrested two people, including a woman, for assaulting a city police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video on Saturday.

However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abused by the traffic police personnel after which she behaved in the manner.

The two accused have been identified as Sadashiv Tiwari and Mohsin Nizamuddin Khan.

A case has been registered under sections 353, 332, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and a probe into the matter is currently underway.

Reacting to the incident, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Mumbai Police said, "The woman & her friend will be sent to judicial custody for assaulting a head constable in Kalbadevi. I say on behalf of Mumbai Police that such incidents won't be tolerated at all. We'll give body cameras to our personnel posted here."

With ANI inputs

