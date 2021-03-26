At least two casualties have so far been reported in a major fire that broke out inside Dreams Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup, which also accommodates a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor, news agency ANI quoted the Deputy Commissioner of Police as saying on Friday morning.

"Two casualties have been reported in a fire incident. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to Covid care hospital is underway. Level-3 or a level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12.30 am. Around 23 fire tenders present at the spot," said Prashant Kadam, DCP disaster management of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the cause of the fire is being ascertained and at least 70 patients, including those infected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another hospital.

"This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," Pednekar told reporters.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via