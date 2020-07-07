New Delhi: While Mumbai's coronavirus case count crossed 85,000-mark on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, via video conference, inaugurated 3,520-bed coronavirus treatment facilities set up across the city. These facilities will be spread out across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race Course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.

A dedicated coronavirus health centre with 1,700 beds has been set up at Mulund as part of initiative of CIDCO. Around 500 beds at this centre are reserved for Thane residents.

A 900-bed dedicated coronavirus health centre has been set up at Dahisar (East) in collaboration with Mumbai Metro and a dedicated coronavirus hospital with 108 ICU beds has been set up at Dahisar (West).

A dedicated coronavirus health centre has been set up at Mahalakshmi Race Course with 700 beds available. The one at BKC is part of the second phase of the dedicated coronavirus health centre and will have 112 beds for intensive care.

Minister of Textiles and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh, Environment Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs Aaditya Thackeray and mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar participated via video conference.

A 2,000-bed NESCO coronavirus centre in Goregaon is also part of the ramping up of the health infrastructure in the city ravaged by the pandemic.

A total of 1,201 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths were reported in Mumbai on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 85,326 in the city, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 57,152 recoveries and 4,935 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 42,420 after 1,878 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Monday.

Thane city accounts for over 25 per cent of the total cases in the district, as per an analysis of the data.

On Sunday, 1,878 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the count of cases to 42,420, the district administration said in a medical bulletin.

Out of the fresh cases, Kalyan-Dombivali reported the maximum 482 cases, followed by Thane city-373, Mira Bhayandar-303, Ulhasnagar-251 and Navi Mumbai-191. The remaining cases were reported from other civic limits in the district.

