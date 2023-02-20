Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan; to meet his faction shortly
- On Monday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena mentioned its plea before the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the election Commission's order
Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday amid sloganeering and cheers by his supporters. He has called a meeting with the MLAs and leaders of his faction in Mumbai today. Dozens of faction workers raised slogans outside Shiv Sena Bhavan where MLAs and leaders of the faction arrived for a meeting in wake of EC allotting the "Shiv Sena" name & "Bow & Arrow" symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde faction. They also raised slogans against EC.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×