Uddhav Thackeray arrived at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday amid sloganeering and cheers by his supporters. He has called a meeting with the MLAs and leaders of his faction in Mumbai today. Dozens of faction workers raised slogans outside Shiv Sena Bhavan where MLAs and leaders of the faction arrived for a meeting in wake of EC allotting the "Shiv Sena" name & "Bow & Arrow" symbol to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde faction. They also raised slogans against EC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}