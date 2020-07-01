MUMBAI: The Mumbai police has imposed section-144 in the city to prohibit any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places including religious areas. The decision was taken this morning as number of covid cases continued to rise in India’s Maximum City.

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok issued an order under Section 144 prohibiting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places, subject to certain conditions.

This order is valid for the entire day in areas designated as containment zones and in the entire city between 9 pm and 5 am, with certain pre-defined exemptions like essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

“There is a likelihood of spread of the covid-19 virus through gathering of persons in public or private places and there is grave danger to human life, health or safety. There are sufficient reasons for passing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure that there is no danger to human life," the order said.

The state's capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the state and country's coronavirus tally, has so far today reported 893 new cases, taking the city's tally to 77,658. With 36 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's total deaths stand at 4,556. Active cases in the city are at 28,924 and 44,170 patients have recovered.

Maharahstra on Tuesday reported 4,878 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of covid-19 positive cases to 1,74,761.

