Citing the rapid surge in COVID-19 count , Mumbai Police has asked the citizens to not step outside their neighbourhood for non-essential items. "The movement of persons for non-essential activities such as visit to shops, markets, barber shops, spas, saloons, outdoor physical activities shall be permitted within the neighbourhood area only," Mumbai Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said. Long-distance travel for non-essential items are strictly prohibited.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the financial hub, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city. The order prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places to prevent the virus spread. The prohibitory order have been imposed in the areas under the control of commissioner of police, Greater Mumbai.

All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as 'containment zone' by the municipal authorities is prohibited. Only the essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical deliveries are permitted in the containment areas.

All movement of one or more persons in the city is prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. Only the essential services will be allowed during this time. The order will be effective till 15 July 2020, unless withdrawn earlier, Mumbai police said.

After Thane, Navi Mumbai have announced to observe a 10-day lockdown, starting from July 3. The municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivili, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhansnagar, Panvel and Bhiwandi will be under complete lockdown from tomorrow.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has assured that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in the state. "I don't think that there is community spread in the state. At least, as of today, we are of the opinion that we do not have community spread here. Most of the cases which are coming positive are of people who are either under institutional quarantine, home quarantine or with some contact history," Tope said at a press conference here.

He also said that there will not be another lockdown in the state. "We are going towards more relaxations phase-wise, not towards lockdown. We will see a phase-wise unlock in the coming days," Tope said.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected by coronavirus pandemic in the country. The state has recorded 1,80,298. Mumbai alone reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases. At least 8,053 people succumbed to death in the state, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated