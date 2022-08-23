Mumbai: Unidentified person threatens to bomb 5-star hotel, demands 5 crore

An unidentified person called up a five-star hotel in Mumbai claiming bombs were kept at four locations which he threatened to blow up, while demanding ₹five crore to defuse the bombs
The Maharashtra police on Tuesday said that an unidentified person called up a five-star hotel in Mumbai claiming bombs were kept at four locations which he threatened to blow up, while demanding ₹five crore to defuse the bombs.
Following the unidentified man's threat call on Monday, the hotel located in Mumbai's suburban Andheri was checked and an official from Sahar police station said as per a preliminary probe, it seemed to be a mischief and a fake call, according to news agency PTI report.
The hotel staffers later approached the Sahar police who registered an FIR against the unidentified caller under various Indian Penal Code sections including 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), he said, adding that multiple teams have been formed and efforts are on to nab the caller, the report said.
Meanwhile, in another development, parts of eight out of the 48 structures in the vicinity of the Mumbai airport will be demolished in a month for violating the height norms, Mumbai suburban district collector has told the Bombay High Court. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik had last month directed the collector to specify the measures to be taken for razing parts of the 48 structures identified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) as violative of height regulations.
While periodical surveys are carried out to identify such structures, the MIAL in 2017 informed the suburban collector's office that 48 such structures need to be demolished and the high court then asked the collector to list the steps to be taken for the demolition of these 48 structures, according to news agency PTI report.
The order was passed on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Yashwant Shenoy raising concerns over the dangers posed by high-rises located near the Mumbai airport. In the affidavit filed in the high court on Monday, Mumbai suburban district collector Nidhi Choudhari said of these 48 structures, the collector's office was facing difficulty in ascertaining the specific details regarding 15 structures, the report said.
