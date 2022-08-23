Mumbai: Unidentified person threatens to bomb 5-star hotel, demands 5 crore

Meanwhile, in another development, parts of eight out of the 48 structures in the vicinity of the Mumbai airport will be demolished in a month for violating the height norms, Mumbai suburban district collector has told the Bombay High Court. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik had last month directed the collector to specify the measures to be taken for razing parts of the 48 structures identified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) as violative of height regulations.