Mumbai University exam rescheduled: Exams at University of Mumbai postponed due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai and surrounding districts. New dates to be announced soon.

Mumbai University exam rescheduled: University of Mumbai on Tuesday postponed all exam scheduled for today (July 9) owing to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

‘New dates will be announced soon,’ University of Mumbai said.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel as well as rural parts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg will remain shut on Tuesday

The decision applies to primary and secondary schools as well as junior and senior colleges, he said, adding that civic bodies such as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, TMC, and those in Panvel and Navi Mumbai have issued notifications regarding the closure.

"The Thane Zilla Parishad, which has jurisdiction over rural areas, has also declared a holiday on Tuesday. Additionally, schools and colleges in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts will remain closed on Tuesday due to the 'red alert' for very heavy rainfall issued by the Indian Meteorological Department," he said.

In a statement issued late Monday evening, the BMC said all civic, government and private schools and colleges will be shut as a precautionary measure due to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Train, flight services hit as Mumbai rained out Mumbai's island city received an average of 47.93mm of rainfall in the 10-hour period ending at 6pm on Monday, while the figure was 18.82 mm and 31.74 mm for eastern and western parts of the metropolis, respectively.

"In the 24 hour period ending at 8 am, Mumbai's island city recorded an average rain of 115.63 mm, Eastern Mumbai 168.68 mm and Western Mumbai 165.93 mm rainfall. The city reported 40 incidents of tree or branch fall, but there was no report of any death. Some vehicles suffered damage," a civic official said.

Central Railway services faced significant disruptions due to rain-induced waterlogging despite installing high-capacity pumps in low-lying areas, inconveniencing thousands of passengers as local trains stopped on tracks for hours.

Many out-station trains on their way to Mumbai also remained stranded.

After resuming services earlier in the day, Harbour line services of Central Railway were suspended again on a stretch on Monday night due to waterlogging on the tracks.

Flight services at the Mumbai airport were severely impacted due to low visibility after heavy rains, leading to runway operations being shut for over an hour and approximately 50 flights being cancelled, sources said.

Of the 50 cancelled flights (both arrivals and departures) till 11 AM, 42 were operated by IndiGo and six by Air India, they said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

