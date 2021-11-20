The Mumbai University's Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) has invited applications for the Masters in Management Studies (MMS) and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) entrance exams. Candidates need to apply on old.mu.ac.in, and can send the online application by November 25.

The MMS and MCA entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 3.

University of Mumbai MMS Entrance Exams: Who can apply

Students who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a UGC-recognised university with at least 50% aggregate marks (45% for reserved categories) can apply for the MU IDOL admission entrance test.

Mumbai University's MCA admission

A candidate should have BSc IT, BSc Computer Science, or a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering with a minimum of 50% marks. A relaxation of 5% in the required marks will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Besides, candidates who have passed BSc, BCom, or BA with Mathematics in Class 12 or graduation-level with at least 50% can apply for the Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) at the Mumbai university.

The fee for the entrance exam is ₹500.

