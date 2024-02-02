 Mumbai: Unknown person threatens police with bombs at 6 locations | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 01 2024 15:57:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.80 -0.81%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.85 1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.75 1.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.80 2.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.35 -0.66%
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai: Unknown person threatens police with bombs at 6 locations
Back Back
Breaking News

Mumbai: Unknown person threatens police with bombs at 6 locations

 Livemint

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room receives threat message about bombs placed at six locations in the city.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Friday received a threat message from an unknown person. According to the cops, the message said that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Mumbai police and other agencies are tracing the message sender.

(More details awaited)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Feb 2024, 08:29 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App