BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai: Unknown person threatens police with bombs at 6 locations

Livemint

  • Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room receives threat message about bombs placed at six locations in the city.

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Friday received a threat message from an unknown person. According to the cops, the message said that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Mumbai police and other agencies are tracing the message sender.

(More details awaited)

