Mumbai up 11 notches in global cost of living ranking; Delhi rises 4 spots, Chennai & Bengaluru drop: Check standings

Mumbai has climbed 11 spots to rank 136th globally in Mercer's 2024 Cost of Living Survey, maintaining its status as India's most expensive city for expats. Other notable movements include New Delhi rising 4 spots, while Chennai and Bengaluru have seen slight declines.

Shivangini
First Published02:49 PM IST
Despite Mumbai’s rise in rankings, the overall affordability of Indian cities remains a key advantage for multinational organisations or Indian companies looking to attract global talent.

Mumbai continued to be the most expensive city in India for expatriates, as per Mercer's 2024 Cost of Living Survey released on June 17. The survey assessed the living costs in over 400 cities worldwide, placing Mumbai at 136th globally, a significant jump from its previous position.

Rahul Sharma, India's Global Mobility Leader at Mercer, commented, “In the face of global economic challenges, India has remained largely resilient. Despite Mumbai's rise in rankings, the overall affordability of Indian cities remains a key advantage for multinational organisations or Indian companies looking to attract global talent.”

Among the cities in Asia, Mumbai is now the 21st most expensive city, and New Delhi is 30th. These rankings reflect the broader economic trends affecting the region.

Hong Kong has retained its spot as the world's most expensive city. Among Indian cities, New Delhi is ranked 164th, while Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata follow at 189th, 195th, 202nd, 205th, and 207th respectively. Notably, New Delhi and Pune have moved up in the rankings, while Chennai and Bengaluru have dropped.

Expat housing costs have risen significantly, with Delhi experiencing the highest increase of 12-15 per cent, followed by Mumbai (6-8 per cent), Bengaluru (3-6 per cent) and Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai (2-4 per cent). Kolkata saw the smallest increase, under 2 per cent.

Delhi offered the lowest costs for alcohol and tobacco, while Chennai has seen a 20 per cent price increase over the past year. However, Mumbai had the highest transportation costs, followed by Bengaluru.

Kolkata offers the most economical prices for milk, dairy products, bread, beverages, oils, fruits, and vegetables, followed by Pune.

Additionally, Mumbai and Pune led in terms of high energy and utility costs. Mumbai stood as the most expensive city for personal care items such as cosmetics and toiletries, with Chennai also being costly and Kolkata the least expensive.

