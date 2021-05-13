Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: Vaccination for 18-44 age group suspended until further orders, says BMC

Mumbai: Vaccination for 18-44 age group suspended until further orders, says BMC

Beneficiaries of the 45-plus age group waiting in long queues to get vaccinated at MMRC Dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre at BMC's Topiwala Hospital,
2 min read . 06:16 AM IST PTI

The announcement followed the Maharashtra government's decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to paucity of doses

Mumbai: The COVID-19 inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group in Mumbai has been suspended until further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Wednesday evening.

The announcement followed the Maharashtra government's decision to suspend inoculation for this category and divert the vaccine stock for the above 45 years age group due to paucity of doses.

The BMC earlier in the day also issued revised guidelines allowing walk-in vaccination in Mumbai for certain categories for three days.

Those above 60 years and waiting for a second dose of Covishield vaccine, those still to get a second dose of Covaxin, and the disabled persons can opt for walk-in vaccination from Monday to Wednesday, it said.

But from Thursday to Saturday vaccination would take place only by prior appointment through Co-WIN app, and the centres will remain closed on Sunday, it said.

But municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, however, stated that the walk-in vaccination will be allowed only for three days, that is from May 17-19, though the BMC guidelines did not mention any such specific period.

Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister for Mumbai suburban district, gave the same information as Chahal.

"Looking at the limited supply of vaccines, it is crucial that we complete the prescribed second shot in the coming week for those who have gone past the prescribed gap between two vaccines," Thackeray tweeted.

Since last week, the civic body has made prior registration mandatory for the above 45 years category after witnessing chaotic scenes at a BKC inoculation centre and overcrowding at several other centres.

Walk-in was allowed only for those due for second dose of Covaxin besides healthcare and frontline workers.

As per the civic body's data, so far 27,86,048 vaccine jabs have been administered in the city, including 6,92,620 second doses. 39,029 persons in 18-44 years age group have received the jabs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

