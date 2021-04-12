Vaccinations will resume on Monday at 62 of the 71 designated private hospitals in Mumbai where the drive was halted earlier due to non-availability of anti-Covid shots , reported PTI.

In Mumbai, 49 civic and government-run institutions are designated as vaccination centres while 71 private hospitals have the facility to administer the Covid 19 vaccines.

Also Read | The silent rise of India’s private ports

"The BMC received 99,000 doses late on 9 April. On 10 April, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12," the BMC said on Sunday.

About 40,000 to 50,000 people are being given the vaccine every day in Mumbai.

Vaccination in govt centres

The vaccination centres in the 71 private hospitals were not functioning on 10 April and 11 April due to the shortage of vaccines. The inoculation drive, however, continued in civic and government hospitals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had announced that the exercise would resume in the private hospitals after the civic body gets adequate stock of the doses.

Some 90 vaccination centres, including 71 in private facilities, had to be shut on Friday due to shortage of vaccine doses.

This meant that only 25,474 vaccine doses, including 2,854 second doses, could be administered at various centres on Friday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the country's financial capital to 16,14,278, including 1,82,308 second doses.

At several centres, people protested after being asked to go back due to the lack of vaccine doses, officials said.

Cases in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis reached 5,20,214 on Sunday with the record addition of 9,989 cases, while the death toll reached 12,017 as 58 more patients succumbed to the disease.

The number of deaths reported on Sunday was the highest in months, the data shared by the civic body said.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via