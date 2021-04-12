"The BMC received 99,000 doses late on 9 April. On 10 April, 1,34,970 doses were received. The BMC received a total of 2,33,970 doses in the last two days. The civic body has disbursed some stock to the private hospitals. The vaccination will commence in 62 of the 71 private hospitals from April 12," the BMC said on Sunday.

