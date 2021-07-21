After days of dealing with a paucity of doses , Mumbai is finally going to get vaccine supply on Wednesday night, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the civic body, 50,000 doses of Covishield and 11,200 doses of Covaxin will arrive in the city, reported news agency ANI.

The vaccines will be distributed to all vaccination centres on Thursday and the inoculation drive will resume on Friday at government and BMC-run centres.

No vaccination sessions were held in Mumbai on Wednesday due to the non-availability of doses. On Tuesday, only 58 of the 309 vaccination centres run by the government and civic body functioned.

The number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Maharashtra crossed the 4-crore mark on Tuesday, including one crore doses being given to beneficiaries in less than a month's time. The state hit the three-crore mark on 26 June, while the number of doses administered had crossed the 2-crore mark on 13 May.

Vaccination demand

Although Maharashtra has vaccinated the highest number of people across the country, health minister Rajesh Tope said earlier this month that the state is working below capacity.

According to the minister, Maharashtra needs at least three crore vaccine doses per month to inoculate the entire population at the earliest.

"We are working below our capacity. It is literally hand-to-mouth (situation)," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He was speaking about the shortage of doses in Maharashtra.

The health minister informed that the state has the capacity to vaccinate 15 lakh people daily, but as of now, only two to three lakh people are being inoculated in a day due to a "shortage of vaccine doses".

"Three days ago, we got seven lakh vaccine doses. The stock will be exhausted by the end of the day (July 12). We have got more than 3.60 crore vaccine doses so far and this includes about 25 lakh doses purchased directly by the state government," the minister said.

Covid situation in city

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 351 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily count after 25 January, while 10 patients succumbed to the infection.

The cumulative caseload has increased to 7,31,914, while the fatality count stands at 15,726, said the BMC.

While the Covid-19 recovery rate of Mumbai stood at 97%, the overall growth rate of cases for the period 13 to 19 July was 0.06%. The case doubling rate is now 1,063 days, the civic body said.

Currently, there are seven active containment zones and 58 sealed buildings.









