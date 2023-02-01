Mumbai Vande Bharat: Ahead of launch, trains trial to be in ghat sections
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes on 10 February
Trial of the two upcoming Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai will take place in the ghat sections, a railway official told PTI news agency.
