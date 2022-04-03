Mumbai: Vehicles of those driving on wrong-side to be seized, say cops

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The police say they had run an awareness campaign led by police commission Sanjay Pandey starting from March 6. Despite that, cases of wrong side driving have not come down
Driving on the wrong side of the road could be costly for people in Mumbai as police will soon start seizing the vehicles of the erring drivers.
The police say they had run a month-long awareness campaign led by police commissioner Sanjay Pandey from March 6. Despite that, cases of wrong side driving have not come down. As many as 2,649 FIRs have been filed against those driving on the wrong till March 31.
Police is also cracking down on those parking vehicles on the road. Around 200 FIRs are being lodged for such traffic violations each day, said police officials. As part of their strict traffic rule strategy, police are now planning to seize the vehicles.
A senior cop told Hindustan Times that despite a 25-day campaign, people don't seem to have learnt a lesson. If you drive in the wrong direction, police can book the driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering life or personal property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
