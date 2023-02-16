Indian cricketer Prithivi Shaw found himself embroiled in a controversy after he reportedly got into a brawl with two people who allegedly insisted on clicking selfies despite the cricketer having obliged earlier.

A police complaint has been filed by Prithvi Shaw's friend who had joined the cricketer at the Mumbai hotel. Shaw's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav runs a cafe. Yadav has been staying with Shaw for the last three years at Bandra.

According to the complaint filed by the friend, the fight between Shaw and the two individuals began outside the luxurious hotel in Mumbai after the two individuals reportedly approached the cricketer for selfies.

A video of the brawl has emerged which shows 23 year old batsperson Prithvi grappling onto what looks like a broken baseball bat.

See the video here

According to the police complaint, both parties first engaged in an argument over selfies but it soon turned into a fight with a baseball bat and a car chase in Mumbai.

The complaint states that despite clicking a selfie with the woman and the man, the latter insisted on clicking more. At this point Prithvi Shaw called his friend and the manager of the hotel and asked them to remove the man and the woman.

After this incident, Shaw and Yadav had dinner at the hotel. But while they were stepping out of the place along with their friend, they saw the same person holding a baseball bat in hand. After they sat in their car, the accused attacked the windshield of the vehicle with the baseball bat. Sensing more trouble, Shaw was shifted to another car, while Yadav and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara, he said.

The police complaint filed by the friend also states that this is when Prithvi Shaw and him drove off in their car, when they were allegedly being chased by the fans. Yadav saw three motorcycles and a white-coloured car chasing their vehicle.

Shaw's car was allegedly intercepted at a traffic signal near Oshiwara where the fans broke the windshield and demanded ₹50,000 threatening the duo with fake police complaint.

“An offence was registered in Oshiwara PS, Mumbai under section of unlawful assembly, extortion & other sections. Accused damaged car of the complainant & then demanded ₹50,000 to let go of the matter. One accused arrested, efforts underway to nab others" Mumbai Police DCP said.

Prithvi Shaw case: An offence was registered in Oshiwara PS, Mumbai under section of unlawful assembly, extortion & other sections. Accused damaged car of the complainant & then demanded ₹50,000 to let go of the matter. One accused arrested, efforts underway to nab others: DCP pic.twitter.com/gMVrkc4pZ4 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

“Oshiwara Police has registered a case against 8 persons over an alleged attack on the car of a friend of Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw after Shaw refused to take a selfie for the second time with two people" Mumbai Police informed news agency ANI.

Two complainants who have been identified as Shobhit Thakur and Sana or Sapna Gill, have refused the charges and even accused Shaw of assaulting them first, according to the reports.

Based on his complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a case against the eight accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others, he said. Investigation into the case is underway, the police official said.