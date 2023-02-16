Video shows cricketer Prithvi Shaw engaged in brawl with fan. Here's what happened
- The brawl between Prithvi Shaw and the fans that reportedly took place outside a luxurious Mumbai hotel ensued baseball bat attack, a car chase and a ransom demand of ₹50,000
Indian cricketer Prithivi Shaw found himself embroiled in a controversy after he reportedly got into a brawl with two people who allegedly insisted on clicking selfies despite the cricketer having obliged earlier.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×