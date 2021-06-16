Mumbai: Walk-in COVID vaccine registration for citizens going abroad

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday said that it would be arranging walk-in Covid vaccination drive for Covishield second dose for citizens who would be going abroad for studies, jobs or for participating in the Tokyo Olympics. It further said, the second dose can be taken 28 days post the first dose ONLY in the following centers.

The BMC further noted that documents that includes admission letter, form for student foreign visa, job offer/appointment letter for employees, authorized letter from sports ministry for Tokyo Olympic participants are required for the walk-in registrations.

Mumbai on Tuesday saw a spike of 572 cases and 14 more deaths, pushing its infection tally to 7,16,351 and the toll to 15,216, the health bulletin said. The wider Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns , reported 1,971 cases and 127 deaths, taking its infection count to 15,64,960 and the fatalities to 30,869, it said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 9,350 new coronavirus cases, up from 8,129 a day ago, taking its tally to 59,24,773, while 388 more deaths pushed the toll to 1,14,154, the state health department said. As many as 15,176 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 56,69,179, a statement from the health department said. The state now has 1,38,361 active cases, the health department said.

