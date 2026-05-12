Mumbai water cut from May 15: BMC announces 10% reduction as reservoir levels drop to 23%

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a 10 per cent reduction in water supply across Mumbai effective Friday, May 15, citing critically low water levels in the city's supply lakes and forecasts of a potentially weaker monsoon season ahead, whilst urging residents not to panic and to use water judiciously.

Why BMC Has Imposed a Water Cut The decision follows an advisory issued by the BMC on Monday for the discretionary use of water across the city. The municipal body cited two converging factors: the current state of reservoir levels and meteorological projections for the coming monsoon season.

BMC stated in its official release: "This decision has been taken in accordance with the directives of the Water Resources Department, Government of Maharashtra, and in light of the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast regarding a potentially weaker monsoon next year, influenced by the anticipated El Nino and IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) phenomena. There is absolutely no reason for the citizens of Mumbai to panic. However, on behalf of the BMC administration, a humble appeal is being made to all citizens to use water judiciously and sparingly."

How Much Water Does Mumbai Have Left? The numbers behind the decision paint a sobering picture. As of Monday, a combined total of 340,399 million litres of water is available across the reservoirs supplying Mumbai. Set against the city's annual requirement of 1,447,363 million litres, the currently available usable water stock stands at just 23.52 per cent of what is needed for the year.

The BMC said it is monitoring water levels with extreme vigilance and distributing water supply daily in a planned and systematic manner.

Additional Reserves to Be Released From Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna Dams To supplement the existing supply, Mumbai will receive an additional 147,092 million litres from the maintenance reserve of the Bhatsa Dam, along with a further 90,000 million litres from the maintenance reserve of the Upper Vaitarna Dam. The BMC described the 10 per cent water cut as a precautionary measure, taken to ensure the city's water supply remains manageable through a period of uncertainty ahead of the monsoon.

Which Areas Will Be Affected by the Water Cut? The 10 per cent reduction will not be limited to Mumbai alone. The cut will also apply to water supplied by the BMC to the Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporations, as well as to other villages falling within the BMC's supply network, effective from Friday, May 15.

The BMC stated that the water cut will remain in force until satisfactory rainfall is recorded and usable water levels in the reservoirs show a meaningful improvement.

Mumbai's Recent Water Supply Disruptions This is not the first water-related disruption Mumbai residents have faced in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the BMC announced a planned 30-hour water supply shutdown across several parts of the city between May 5 and May 6, to facilitate critical water tunnel connection and related maintenance works under its ongoing Water Supply Project.