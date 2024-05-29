Mumbai's BMC schedules 24-hour water cut in certain areas for pipeline connection work from May 29 10 am to May 30 10 am.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut in some parts of Mumbai East and Mumbai West divisions to facilitate crucial pipeline connection work. The water supply shutdown will occur from 10 am on May 29 to 10 am on May 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BMC plans to connect 450 mm and 750 mm diameter water pipelines at Patil Marg, Vashi Naka. This crucial infrastructure project is designed to enhance the water distribution system in the impacted regions.

List of affected areas in East Division Lakshmi Vasahat, Rane Chal, Sriram Nagar, Tata Colony, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (B.P.C.L.) Colony, J. J. Wadi, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Refinery, Nityanand Bagh, Tolaram Vasahat, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, H.P.C.L. Colony, Gawanpada, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, B.A.R.C., and Varun Beverages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of affected areas in West Division Mahul Village, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Ambapada, Shahaji Nagar, Collector Colony, Navjeevan Society, Jijamata Nagar, Vashi Naka, Sindhi Colony, Laldongar, Mysore Colony, Khadi Machine, R.C. Marg, and Old Barrack Chembur Camp.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!