There will be complete water cut in few areas in Mumbai in the coming days, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced.

According to a statement from the civic body, Parel and Naigaon will face restricted water supply on 5 October (10 am) and 6 (10 am), while water supply will be cut off in Andheri and Vile Parle on 6 October (10 am) and 7 (till 10 am), Hindustan Times reported.

BMC has requested citizens in Mumbai to co-operate and store the required water.

At present, the water level in seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is 73.86%. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.

In August, water supplies in the city's western and eastern suburbs were affected as BMC carried out repair work in one of its water reservoirs. People living in areas like Kurla, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Ram Mandir and Goregaon will face complete cut in water supplies.

