A water taxi service was launched in Mumbai on Thursday to provide smooth connectivity and boost tourism in India's financial capital.

The service will connect the twin cities of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for the first time. It will commence from the Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) and will also connect nearby locations at Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta island and JNPT.

According to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, the water taxi services are going to give huge impetus to the tourism sector, especially travel to the historic Elephanta caves from Navi Mumbai. Visitors will be able to travel easily from Navi Mumbai to the Gateway of India.

The newly constructed Belapur jetty, built at a cost of ₹8.37 crore was funded in the 50-50 model under the Sagarmala scheme of the ministry of ports. The new jetty will enable the movement of vessels to locations like Bhaucha Dhakka, Mandwa, Elephanta and Karanja.

Earlier used solely for logistics services, now Mumbai will join the league of other major global cities that use water transportation for passenger service. This new travel service will enhance accessibility across the harbour, ensure a smooth transport system and ease congestion on other modes of travel, according to the government.

What are the final routes of the water taxi?

Belapur in Navi Mumbai and Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) in Mazgaon, South Mumbai

Belapur and Elephanta

Belapur and Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai

But, how much will the water taxi commute cost?

The fare of the water taxi speedboat service will be around ₹800 to ₹1,200 for one-way journey and will take around 30-40 minutes. Whereas for one-way catamaran service, passengers will have to pay cost ₹290. A monthly pass for speedboats will be available at ₹12,100.

From Domestic Cruise Terminal(DCT) to Belapur on a shared water taxi the fare will be ₹ 1,210 and vice versa.

1,210 and vice versa. From DCT to Dharamtar, the fare will be ₹ 2,000 and the duration will be 55 minutes.

2,000 and the duration will be 55 minutes. From DCT to JNPT, the fare will be ₹ 200 and the duration of the travel will be 20 minutes.

200 and the duration of the travel will be 20 minutes. From DCT to Karanja , the fare will be ₹ 1,200 and the duration is 45 minutes.

1,200 and the duration is 45 minutes. From DCT to Kanoji Angre, the fare will be ₹ 1,500 and the duration will be 55 minutes.

1,500 and the duration will be 55 minutes. From Central Business District(CBD), Belapur to Nerul, the fare will be RS 1,100 and the duration will be 30 minutes.

From JNPT to Belapur, the fare will be ₹ 800 and the duration will be of 25 minutes.

800 and the duration will be of 25 minutes. A trip of DCT->JNPT->Elephanta-> DCT will cost RS 800 and Belapur-> JNPT-> Elephanta-> Belapur will cost ₹ 800 for 35 minutes ride.

What is the capacity of a water taxi?

A total of eight boats have so far been allocated for commuters. A speed boat can accommodate 10 to 30 passengers, and the catamaran can hold 65 people. Belapur Jetty has a parking space of 75 cars and 85 two-wheelers.

What are the timings of the service?

The taxis will run from 8 am to 8 pm and will depart at intervals of a couple of hours. Check the full schedule here.

What are the rules that passengers need to follow?

Passengers need to arrive 30 minutes before departure time and boarding gates will close 10 minutes prior to departure.

They will need to carry a valid photo ID proof.

The ticket will be valid only on the date of travel for the departure slot booked and will not be transferable.

Passengers must wear a life jacket.

Passengers will be allowed only 10 kg of baggage. Overweight baggage will be charged ₹ 1000 per Kg.

