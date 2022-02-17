Mumbai: Water taxi service begins from today. Route, fare and other details

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday inaugurated the water taxi service between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and was completed by September 2021. A total of ₹8.37 crore was spent for this project implemented under the Sagarmala program.

This waterway will connect taxi service, with Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta Islands

It is for the first time, that Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be connected by fast and reliable transport services which will help in reducing the travelling time .

View Full Image The Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and was completed by September 2021. A total of ₹ 8.37 crore was spent for this project implemented under the Sagarmala program.

Fares of Water Taxi in Mumbai

From Domestic Cruise Terminal(DCT) to Belapur on a shared water taxi the fare will be ₹1,210 and vice versa.

From DCT to Dharamtar, the fare will be ₹2,000 and the duration will be 55 minutes.

From DCT to JNPT, the fare will be ₹200 and the duration of the travel will be 20 minutes.

From DCT to Karanja , the fare will be ₹1,200 and the duration is 45 minutes.

From DCT ot Kanoji Angre, the fare will be ₹1,500 and the duration will be 55 minutes.

From Central Business District(CBD), Belapur to Nerul, the fare will be RS 1,100 and the duration will be 30 minutes.

From JNPT to Belapur, the fare will be ₹800 and the duration will be of 25 minutes.

A trip of DCT->JNPT->Elephanta-> DCT will cost RS 800 and Belapur-> JNPT-> Elephanta-> Belapur will cost ₹800 for 35 minutes ride.

*All the above fare are given for a shared basis, people can also book individual water taxis for special occasions.

Rule for Passengers

Please arrive minimum 30 minutes before your departure time Boarding gates will close 10 minutes prior to departure. All Passengers are requested to carry a valid Photo Id Proof Mask must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained. Ticket will be valid only on the date of travel for the departure slot booked & will not be transferable. Tickets of passengers reporting after the departure time shall be automatically cancelled and no refund shall be issued. Smoking/spitting/chewing/ tobacco on the boat is strictly prohibited For safety reasons, passengers are not permitted to carry any weapons, inflammable liquids, explosives, corrosives, arms and ammunition, and another restricted article Life jackets are mandatory and crew instruction to be followed at all time Carrying & consumption of drugs & alcohol on boat and within the terminal premises is strictly prohibited and is punishable by law. Luggage of 10 (ten) kg per Passenger will be allowed, above which will be charged at INR 1000 per Kg.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.