Mumbai waterlogged after heavy rain, Priyanka Chaturvedi says, ‘Thank you, BMC. Not’

As the southwest monsoon made landfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging across several parts of the city.

Sharing a video on X, Chaturvedi wrote, "Mumbai is ready for the rains, like every year. Thank you, myBMC. Not." The video showed heavy rain, leading to waterlogging.

Advertisement

Mumbai sees waterlogging a day after the monsoon makes landfall In another post, she shared another video from the Andheri subway and wrote, "First heavy rains in Mumbai. This is Andheri Subway. Needless to say, Mumbai is blessed with a triple-engine sarkar. Not." The video showed a car passing through water at the flooded underpass. According to an NDTV Profit report, the Andheri subway was later shut down due to severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall across the city.

Advertisement

In the video, a BMC official, Rhitik, said the authorities had been unable to come up with a temporary fix for the persistent flooding at the location. "Our officers keep standing here to ensure vehicles don't pass through. But some rickshaw drivers still try to get their vehicles across," he said. He further noted that a rickshaw became stranded in the middle of the subway, endangering the driver's life. “Two of our officers helped bring him out," the official said.

Advertisement

Another BMC official, identified as Robert, said the civic body was trying to prevent vehicles from entering the flooded underpass. He said, “We are doing our best to ensure that no vehicles get inside the underpass. We are trying to protect as many people as possible.”

Apart from Andheri, waterlogging was also reported in several areas, including Dadar railway station, Dadar's Swaminarayan Mandir area, King's Circle, Milan subway, Vasai-Virar, Nalasopara, Malad East-West subway, APMC Vegetable Market and parts of Navi Mumbai.

Monsoon onset drenches Mumbai On Wednesday, Mumbai residents woke up to overnight heavy downpour, which impacted suburban train services, inundated low-lying areas and caused hardship to commuters, news agency PTI reported.

Citing officials, the report added that parts of the metropolis received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 AM today.

Advertisement

The southwest monsoon reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing widespread rainfall across the city and suburbs and providing massive relief from the sweltering heat.

Services impacted, commute affected The overnight rain also led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city by Wednesday morning, affecting road traffic and the daily commute of thousands of residents. Citing civic officials, it said that water accumulation was reported at the Andheri subway, Hindmata, and King's Circle areas during the early morning hours, impacting vehicular movement and causing traffic congestion on key roads.

Additionally, suburban railway services were impacted as rainwater gathered on tracks at several locations; though officials noted that the water level remained below the danger mark for suspending train operations.

Advertisement

Some commuters also complained of delayed services with overcrowded local trains during the peak morning hours, especially on Central Railway corridors. Several commuters also faced delays and overcrowding at stations, as some train services were disrupted following the incident.

Officials said that heavy rainfall also disrupted Central Railway's Trans-Harbour line services between Thane and Vashi/Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai after excessive water flow triggered a track cave-in between Turbhe and Koparkhairane stations.

At 4 AM on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar for the following three hours, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and wind speeds of 40-60 kmph. At 7 AM, the alert was downgraded to orange for the next three hours, with moderate to heavy rain forecast for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg.

Advertisement

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.