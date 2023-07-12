Mumbai rains: The weather department has said that the financial capital is likely to witness light to moderate rains through the week, however, the intensity of the rains might pick up around the weekend.

Till Monday morning, the water stock recorded in the city was 23 percent. Mumbai receives water from seven lakes namely Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vehar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna. These lakes are situated in the outskirts of Mumbai as well as neighboring districts such as Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nashi.

As per Times Now report, as of 9 July, the water level in Tansa is at 48.08 percent, Bhatsa (17.16 percent), Modak Sagar (48.12 percent), Tulsi (61.61 percent), Vihar (43.95 percent), Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna (32.32 percent). As of 9 July, these seven lakes has 1,05,109 million litre of water against 14,47363 million litre. The civic body has imposed 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai city from July 1 and same is applicable in the civic limits of Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur and some other villages, where the BMC supplies water.

Speaking of the weather this week, IMD has predicted Light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa during next four days.

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 11, 14 and 15 July.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall across the entire North Indian belt and especially in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have throw normal life out of gear. In Himachal Pradesh, IMD on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill state for the next 24 hours. Following excessive rainfall in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and said the government is working hard to restore road transport and power supply. Around 27 people have died in the state and in Kullu around 4 people have died.

The water level of Yamuna suddenly rose again owing to heavy rains in the anchor catchment area on Tuesday. Three lakh 59 thousand cusecs of water was released from Hathni Kund barrage into Yamuna on Tuesday noon.

Due to the heavy rains in the hilly areas, all the river drains coming out of the hilly areas are running above the danger mark. The water level of the Pathrala river, Som river and other hilly rivers in Yamunanagar has increased all of a sudden thereby leading to increase in water level of the Yamuna as well. Since all the gates of Hathini Kund Barrage was open, the water will reach Delhi in the next 72 hours. High alert has been issued by the administration as water level is likely to rise. The rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was temporarily suspended on Tuesday as the water level crossed the danger mark in the Yamuna due to heavy downpour over the past few days, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)