Mumbai weather: City likely to see rain intensity pickup during weekend; water stock stands at 23%; Check latest updates2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Mumbai is expected to experience light to moderate rains throughout the week, with heavier rainfall predicted for the weekend. The city's water stock is currently at 23 percent. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in North India has caused widespread disruption.
Mumbai rains: The weather department has said that the financial capital is likely to witness light to moderate rains through the week, however, the intensity of the rains might pick up around the weekend.
