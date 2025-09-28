Mumbai weather live: City grinds to a halt amid IMD red alert; roads waterlogged, high tide warning issued

Mumbai weather live updates: Overnight rainfall in Mumbai has brought the city to its knees, crippling traffic flows, leaving low-lying areas waterlogged, and affecting local train services. Parts of South Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – which had issued a 'red alert' for Maharashtra's capital.
What Did the IMD Forecast?
The IMD on Saturday issued a 'red alert', predicting ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday. A civic official, quoting the IMD's forecast issued at 8 a.m. on Sunday, said the city would witness “cloudy skies with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely in the city and suburbs.”
Also read | Mumbai on orange alert, rain warning for Pune could dampen dandiya celebrations
According to the weather department, there is a "possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places."
Are There Any Tide Warnings?
A high tide warning of 3.24 metres at 2:55 p.m. and a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8:50 p.m. has also been issued.
How Are Local Transport Services Affected?
Local train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were running with some delays, while buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were operating without any diversion.
How Long Will the Downpour Continue?
The downpour is expected to continue across several districts until September 30, the weatherman has warned.
What Precautions Are Authorities Advising?
Authorities have issued public alerts urging people to avoid travelling to flood-prone zones, minimize travel during intense rain, and move to relief centres if necessary, via SMS.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde said that the state government has begun immediate relief efforts for flood-affected farmers in Marathwada, and compensation will be disbursed to them at the earliest.
Addressing Shiv Sena workers at a rally in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Shinde said that it is the government's responsibility to address the plight of farmers and it will not leave them to face hardships alone.
Incessant rains have pounded several parts of Marathwada over the last few days, cutting off villages, inundating low-lying roads and damaging crops on lakhs of acres of land in the traditionally drought-prone region.
Senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Sunday urged Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat to convene a three-day special session of the legislature to discuss the widespread damage caused by heavy rains and floods across the state.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reviewed the rainfall situation and ongoing relief operations in eight Marathwada districts and Solapur, and directed officials to intensify field-level efforts.
Incessant rains pounded several parts of Marathwada on Saturday, cutting off villages and inundating low-lying roads and bridges in the traditionally drought-prone region, officials earlier said.
Solapur, located in western Maharashtra, has also witnessed heavy rains and crop damage.
With water discharge from dams being increased due to heavy rainfall, Fadnavis stressed the need to focus on the advance evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Sunday.
He instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for food, drinking water and healthcare facilities at relief camps, the statement said.
Due to around 150 mm of rainfall in the catchment and dam area of the Jayakwadi project, 1,25,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water is being released into the Godavari river, which may increase up to 1.5 lakh cusec, a statement from the CMO read.
From the Majalgaon dam, 41,701 cusec of water is being released, which has been reduced from the earlier 95,000 cusec.
Due to heavy rainfall in Dharashiv, Solapur, Ahilyanagar and Beed districts, 75,000 cusec of water was being discharged from the Sina Kolegaon dam, while in some places the discharge was 60,000 cusec.
Additionally, 1 lakh cusec of water was being released from the Ujani dam, the statement said.
The discharge data was based on the situation as of 9 am, the CMO added