Mumbai weather live: City grinds to a halt amid IMD red alert; roads waterlogged, high tide warning issued

Mumbai weather live updates: Overnight rainfall in Mumbai has brought the city to its knees, crippling traffic flows, leaving low-lying areas waterlogged, and affecting local train services. Parts of South Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – which had issued a 'red alert' for Maharashtra's capital.

What Did the IMD Forecast?

The IMD on Saturday issued a 'red alert', predicting ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall in Mumbai on Sunday. A civic official, quoting the IMD's forecast issued at 8 a.m. on Sunday, said the city would witness “cloudy skies with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely in the city and suburbs.”

According to the weather department, there is a "possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places."

Are There Any Tide Warnings?

A high tide warning of 3.24 metres at 2:55 p.m. and a low tide of 1.31 metres at 8:50 p.m. has also been issued.

How Are Local Transport Services Affected?

Local train services of the Central Railway and Western Railway were running with some delays, while buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking were operating without any diversion.

How Long Will the Downpour Continue?

The downpour is expected to continue across several districts until September 30, the weatherman has warned.

What Precautions Are Authorities Advising?

Authorities have issued public alerts urging people to avoid travelling to flood-prone zones, minimize travel during intense rain, and move to relief centres if necessary, via SMS.