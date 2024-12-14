Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 14, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 14, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.06 °C on December 14, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 27.88 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 14, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.06 °C on December 14, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 27.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40% with a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:03 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 182.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.31 °C and a maximum of 27.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 35%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 182.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 15, 202426.06Broken clouds
December 16, 202426.15Few clouds
December 17, 202426.01Scattered clouds
December 18, 202425.57Broken clouds
December 19, 202425.25Broken clouds
December 20, 202424.81Scattered clouds
December 21, 202425.03Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 14, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.06 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata19.17 °C Few clouds
Chennai27.0 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru22.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad23.12 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.1 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.15 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.