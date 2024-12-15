Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 26.1 °C on December 15, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34% with a wind speed of 34 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:03 PM



Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 196.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 16, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.43 °C and a maximum of 26.79 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.



Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 196.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 16, 2024 26.10 Broken clouds December 17, 2024 25.72 Scattered clouds December 18, 2024 25.30 Sky is clear December 19, 2024 24.81 Sky is clear December 20, 2024 23.83 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 24.31 Sky is clear December 22, 2024 24.18 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.1 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.59 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.75 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.26 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 22.2 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 22.53 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.05 °C Sky is clear