Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.01 °C on December 18, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.99 °C and 25.72 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 30% with a wind speed of 30 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:04 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 315.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 315.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 19, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.86 °C and a maximum of 25.22 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 43%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.



In Mumbai, the AQI today is 315.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.



Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.



Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 25.01 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 24.13 Broken clouds December 21, 2024 23.90 Scattered clouds December 22, 2024 23.88 Few clouds December 23, 2024 23.11 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 23.55 Few clouds December 25, 2024 24.10 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.99 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.7 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds