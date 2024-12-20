Hello User
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Warm start at 21.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 24.36 °C on December 20, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 21.99 °C and a maximum of 24.83 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 24.36 °C on December 20, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.99 °C and 24.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 54% with a wind speed of 54 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:05 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 304.0, which indicates Very Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, December 21, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.19 °C and a maximum of 24.3 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 60%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

In Mumbai, the AQI today is 304.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. It's recommended that everyone exercise caution. Those with asthma or respiratory diseases, as well as children, should remain indoors. Using air purifiers and masks is also suggested. Following AQI reports from the IMD can help manage your day safely.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202424.36Scattered clouds
December 22, 202423.75Scattered clouds
December 23, 202423.14Broken clouds
December 24, 202424.23Overcast clouds
December 25, 202424.06Sky is clear
December 26, 202425.24Sky is clear
December 27, 202425.01Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

