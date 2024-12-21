Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 23.3 °C on December 21, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 21.99 °C and 23.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 67% with a wind speed of 67 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:06 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 22.51 °C and a maximum of 24.53 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 67%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 23.30 Broken clouds December 23, 2024 23.79 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 23.55 Overcast clouds December 25, 2024 23.82 Sky is clear December 26, 2024 24.52 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.07 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 26.36 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.3 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.98 °C Light rain Chennai 28.31 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.47 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.48 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.47 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 17.89 °C Sky is clear