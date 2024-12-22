Hello User
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 22.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 22.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 23.5 °C on December 22, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.9 °C and a maximum of 24.67 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 22.9 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 23.5 °C on December 22, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.9 °C and 24.67 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 76% with a wind speed of 76 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:06 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 500.0, which indicates Hazardous. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 23, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.14 °C and a maximum of 23.88 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 72%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Mumbai is 500.0 today, categorized as hazardous by IMD standards. Extreme caution is necessary for everyone, with outdoor activities strongly discouraged. The use of masks and air purifiers is essential to minimize the impact of poor air quality. Make sure to monitor the AQI provided by the IMD and take steps to safeguard your health.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 23, 202423.50Overcast clouds
December 24, 202423.53Light rain
December 25, 202424.08Sky is clear
December 26, 202425.18Sky is clear
December 27, 202425.00Scattered clouds
December 28, 202426.01Scattered clouds
December 29, 202426.55Few clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata22.79 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.57 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru25.12 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad25.48 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad24.36 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.0 °C Scattered clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

