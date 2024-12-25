Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 24.93 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 20.99 °C and 25.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 47% with a wind speed of 47 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:08 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 204.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.59 °C and a maximum of 25.07 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 59%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 26, 2024 24.93 Sky is clear December 27, 2024 25.01 Sky is clear December 28, 2024 25.99 Scattered clouds December 29, 2024 26.31 Scattered clouds December 30, 2024 26.99 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 27.80 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 28.13 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.93 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.82 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.86 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 23.48 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.93 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 23.14 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.07 °C Few clouds