livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 24.7 °C on December 26, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.84 °C and a maximum of 24.89 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 26, 2024: Warm start at 23.84 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 24.7 °C on December 26, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.84 °C and 24.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 57% with a wind speed of 57 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:08 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 27, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.22 °C and a maximum of 25.3 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 68%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 27, 202424.70Sky is clear
December 28, 202425.30Scattered clouds
December 29, 202426.10Scattered clouds
December 30, 202426.77Sky is clear
December 31, 202427.53Sky is clear
January 1, 202527.76Sky is clear
January 2, 202526.96Few clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 26, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.7 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata25.23 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.63 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru21.76 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.55 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad24.82 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi20.97 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

