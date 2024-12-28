Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.34 °C on December 28, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.99 °C and 25.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 65% with a wind speed of 65 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:09 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 29, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.85 °C and a maximum of 26.32 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 62%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 29, 2024 25.34 Few clouds December 30, 2024 25.95 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 26.85 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.19 Sky is clear January 2, 2025 27.46 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 27.61 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 27.01 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.34 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.04 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.2 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.9 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.87 °C Light rain