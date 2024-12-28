Hello User
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 28, 2024: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 28, 2024: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.34 °C on December 28, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 23.99 °C and a maximum of 25.76 °C.

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 28, 2024: Warm start at 23.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.34 °C on December 28, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.99 °C and 25.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 65% with a wind speed of 65 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 06:09 PM

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 29, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.85 °C and a maximum of 26.32 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 62%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 29, 202425.34Few clouds
December 30, 202425.95Sky is clear
December 31, 202426.85Sky is clear
January 1, 202527.19Sky is clear
January 2, 202527.46Sky is clear
January 3, 202527.61Sky is clear
January 4, 202527.01Broken clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 28, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.34 °C Few clouds
Kolkata22.35 °C Sky is clear
Chennai27.19 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.04 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.2 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad22.9 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.87 °C Light rain

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

