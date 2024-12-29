Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 29, 2024: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 26.11 °C on December 29, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 26.18 °C.

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Monday, December 30, 2024, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 24.43 °C and a maximum of 26.75 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 62%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions. Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 30, 2024 26.11 Sky is clear December 31, 2024 26.59 Sky is clear January 1, 2025 27.17 Scattered clouds January 2, 2025 27.37 Sky is clear January 3, 2025 27.48 Sky is clear January 4, 2025 26.78 Broken clouds January 5, 2025 26.40 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.41 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.6 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.94 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 22.21 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.39 °C Sky is clear