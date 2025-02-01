Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 1, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 25.44 °C on February 1, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 22.99 °C and a maximum of 25.77 °C.

Published1 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 25.44 °C on February 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 25.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 34% with a wind speed of 34 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:12 AM and will set at 06:31 PM

 

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 2, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.33 °C and a maximum of 26.09 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 38%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 2, 202525.44Broken clouds
February 3, 202525.71Broken clouds
February 4, 202525.94Broken clouds
February 5, 202525.78Scattered clouds
February 6, 202526.29Sky is clear
February 7, 202526.25Sky is clear
February 8, 202526.74Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.44 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata25.13 °C Broken clouds
Chennai27.85 °C Light rain
Bengaluru26.29 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad27.97 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad24.08 °C Sky is clear
Delhi22.56 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
