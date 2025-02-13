Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 13, 2025: Warm start at 22.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.11 °C on February 13, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.99 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 42% with a wind speed of 42 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:37 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 200.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, February 14, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.67 °C and a maximum of 29.6 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 39%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 14, 2025 28.11 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 29.13 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 28.25 Sky is clear February 17, 2025 28.01 Sky is clear February 18, 2025 28.58 Sky is clear February 19, 2025 28.12 Sky is clear February 20, 2025 28.21 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.11 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.58 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.48 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.95 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.25 °C Sky is clear