Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 19, 2025: Warm start at 25.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 28.62 °C on February 19, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 25.99 °C and a maximum of 28.62 °C.

livemint.com
Published19 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 19, 2025: Warm start at 25.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.62 °C on February 19, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.99 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:40 PM

 

Advertisement

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 125.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.63 °C and a maximum of 28.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 43%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Advertisement
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 125.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 20, 202528.62Sky is clear
February 21, 202528.55Sky is clear
February 22, 202530.11Sky is clear
February 23, 202529.36Sky is clear
February 24, 202529.70Sky is clear
February 25, 202528.63Sky is clear
February 26, 202529.08Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.62 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata27.61 °C Light rain
Chennai27.23 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru29.36 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.59 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.16 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi25.74 °C Light rain
Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 18, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 19, 2025: Warm start at 25.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:19 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App