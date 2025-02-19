Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 19, 2025: Warm start at 25.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.62 °C on February 19, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.99 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 46% with a wind speed of 46 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:40 PM

Mumbai AQI Today: As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 125.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities. As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 125.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 25.63 °C and a maximum of 28.65 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 43%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 125.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 28.62 Sky is clear February 21, 2025 28.55 Sky is clear February 22, 2025 30.11 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 29.36 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 29.70 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 28.63 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 29.08 Sky is clear



City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain