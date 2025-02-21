Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 21, 2025: Warm start at 24.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 29.81 °C on February 21, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 24.99 °C and a maximum of 30.41 °C.

Published21 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 29.81 °C on February 21, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 24.99 °C and 30.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 39% with a wind speed of 39 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:41 PM

 

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 102.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.41 °C and a maximum of 30.18 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 102.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 22, 202529.81Sky is clear
February 23, 202529.30Sky is clear
February 24, 202529.71Sky is clear
February 25, 202529.04Sky is clear
February 26, 202529.83Sky is clear
February 27, 202529.15Scattered clouds
February 28, 202528.91Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.81 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.35 °C Light rain
Chennai28.19 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.53 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad30.9 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad29.28 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.51 °C Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

