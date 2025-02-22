Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 22, 2025: Warm start at 25.99 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 29.33 °C on February 22, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 25.99 °C and a maximum of 29.93 °C.

livemint.com
Published22 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 29.33 °C on February 22, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 25.99 °C and 29.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 44% with a wind speed of 44 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:41 PM

 

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 97.0, which indicates Fine. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, February 23, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.48 °C and a maximum of 29.96 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 41%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 97.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 23, 202529.33Sky is clear
February 24, 202529.53Sky is clear
February 25, 202529.55Sky is clear
February 26, 202529.80Scattered clouds
February 27, 202529.01Broken clouds
February 28, 202529.58Sky is clear
March 1, 202528.87Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.33 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata25.62 °C Light rain
Chennai28.44 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.91 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.23 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.96 °C Sky is clear
Delhi21.15 °C Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:22 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
