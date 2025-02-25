Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.57 °C on February 25, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 26.91 °C and 30.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40% with a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:42 PM

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.93 °C and a maximum of 30.82 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.





Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week. Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 28.57 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 29.64 Scattered clouds February 28, 2025 29.79 Broken clouds March 1, 2025 29.10 Scattered clouds March 2, 2025 28.53 Few clouds March 3, 2025 30.01 Sky is clear March 4, 2025 30.96 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds