Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 25, 2025: Warm start at 26.91 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Mumbai recorded 28.57 °C on February 25, 2025, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 26.91 °C and a maximum of 30.71 °C.

livemint.com
Published25 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 25, 2025: Warm start at 26.91 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Mumbai recorded 28.57 °C on February 25, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 26.91 °C and 30.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 40% with a wind speed of 40 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:00 AM and will set at 06:42 PM

 

Advertisement

Mumbai AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 164.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

 

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Mumbai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 26.93 °C and a maximum of 30.82 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 44%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

 

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 164.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather prediction in Mumbai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

 

Advertisement

Mumbai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 26, 202528.57Broken clouds
February 27, 202529.64Scattered clouds
February 28, 202529.79Broken clouds
March 1, 202529.10Scattered clouds
March 2, 202528.53Few clouds
March 3, 202530.01Sky is clear
March 4, 202530.96Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.57 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata27.56 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.78 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.22 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad27.32 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad29.8 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.96 °C Broken clouds
Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 24, 2025: Warm start at 26.92 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on February 25, 2025: Warm start at 26.91 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast
First Published:25 Feb 2025, 07:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App